Man charged following chase in New London

Jul. 16—NEW LONDON — A Norwich man who is a convicted felon and was wanted on several warrants on charges of failing to appear in court was arrested Wednesday following a chase by a bail bondsman and police in New London.

Dwayne Miller, 26, who was wanted on several warrants charging him with not showing up to court following a domestic incident in Norwich in September, was spotted by a bail bondsman in a vehicle in New London on Wednesday afternoon, according to the New London Police Department.

The bail bondsman called police and chased Miller's black Nissan Sentra, which eventually came to a stop in a wooded area near 246 Vauxhall St. about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police on blocked off a portion of Vauxhall Street as they canvassed the street and searched the woods near where Miller's vehicle had crashed.

Miller, of 42 Baltic St., fled from his car and ran through the neighborhood, where he eventually was found by police in a backyard near the intersection of Vauxhall Street and Acorn Street, police said.

Miller is facing charges of second-degree strangulation or suffocation, third-degree assault, disorderly conduct, fourth-degree larceny, interfering with an officer and second-degree unlawful restraint in the domestic incident and had been released on a $100,000 bond. A warrant was issued for his re-arrest in May for allegedly violating probation and criminal possession of a pistol or revolver, court records show.

He also has an extensive criminal background spanning at least seven years, including convictions for criminal possession of a firearm and second-degree robbery.

Miller also was charged with interfering with police and breach of peace following the chase on Wednesday. He was scheduled to appear in court Aug. 25 on those charges.

