Man charged following fatal stabbing early Thursday morning on St. Helena, police say

A man has been charged with murder after police accused him of fatally stabbing a 35-year-old multiple times early Thursday morning on St. Helena Island.

Henry James Brown, 53, of Beaufort was charged with murder and possession of a weapon in the commission of a violent crime after allegedly stabbing Dominick Lesesene, according to an alert from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Brown was found on St. Helena Island just after 10 a.m. Thursday and taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center without incident, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Bob Bromage. Brown and Lesesene were acquainted, Bromage said.

Around 1 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a call of a stabbing near Olde Church Road on St. Helena Island and found Lesesene unresponsive near the road. Paramedics with Beaufort County EMS tried to revive Lesesene, but he died on the scene from “apparent stab wounds,” the alert said. Witnesses told police that they saw Lesesene and a man fighting outside a residence. Lesesene was stabbed multiple times, and the man left before police arrived, the alert said.

A bond hearing has not been set for Brown, and an attorney has yet to be identified, according to court records. As of 12:28 p.m. Thursday, he remained in custody at the Beaufort County Detention Center.

