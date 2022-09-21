Man charged with following police officer during his trial could face additional time

Sep. 21—BEVERLY — A Malden man already serving a total of five years in Middleton Jail for intentionally ramming a police cruiser in a Beverly cemetery in 2019 could end up serving a sixth, after allegedly following an officer in his car after her testimony last June.

Juan Hector Rodriguez, 49, was on trial for the 2019 incident on June 6 when a Beverly police detective took the stand to testify, prosecutor Kayla Hogan told a judge Tuesday.

At the conclusion of her testimony for the day, Rodriguez, who was out on bail, held a courthouse door for the detective, and said "thank you" in what the prosecutor called a "sarcastic" tone.

The detective then noticed that Rodriguez's car had pulled close behind hers as she traveled along Bridge Street and back toward Beverly. When she suddenly changed lanes at the foot of the bridge on the Beverly side, Rodriguez allegedly also tried to change lanes but was cut off.

Police, who also knew his license was suspended, stopped and arrested Rodriguez at the intersection of McKay and Elliott streets a short time later.

Salem police joined the case and viewed city cameras and courthouse surveillance cameras and confirmed that Rodriguez had been behind the detective's vehicle.

Hogan asked Judge Jean Curran to sentence Rodriguez to an additional year in jail, pointing to a 15-page record filled with assaults, witness intimidation, annoying phone calls and numerous restraining orders.

Rocco DeFilippis, Rodriguez's lawyer, asked for a concurrent jail term for Rodriguez, suggesting that the judge who had imposed back-to-back 2 1/2 year jail terms for Rodriguez in June had already taken the alleged conduct during the trial into account.

But even as his client offered to plead guilty, the lawyer said his client wasn't intentionally following the officer, but was instead making his way to North Beverly to visit family members.

Curran said she shared the view of the prosecutor that another year in jail would be appropriate.

She also noted that as a result of changes to the law, Rodriguez will likely serve less than six years, though, "If the defendant did serve six years, I don't think that's inappropriate."

"One should be able to come to court, testify, leave and have their movement be unfettered," Curran said.

Rodriguez asked for additional time to decide whether to plead guilty. A hearing is scheduled for Oct. 6.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

