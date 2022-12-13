Man charged following pursuit, crash

Dec. 12—GREENSBURG — An Indianapolis man was arrested over the weekend on multiple charges following a pursuit.

According to information provided by the Greensburg Police Department, at approximately 2:40 a.m. Sunday, December 11, officers from the Greensburg Police Department responded to a burglary in the 400 block of S. Broadway Street.

Officer Randall Canady was able to locate the vehicle that was described as being involved in the burglary and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop and a pursuit occurred.

The pursuit ended when the driver wrecked the car, at which time the driver fled the scene on foot.

Officer Canady and Deputy Lawson from the Decatur County Sheriff's Department were able to take the passenger from the vehicle into custody.

Once the passenger was in custody, Decatur County Central Dispatch received telephone calls from the public stating a male was walking down Third Street attempting to get into vehicles.

Officer Canady was able to locate and identify the driver of the vehicle and the male again took off running.

After a foot pursuit, Officer Canady was able to take the male into custody.

The male was identified as Anthony Hubbard, 38, of Indianapolis.

Hubbard was transported to the Decatur County Jail by Decatur County Sheriff's Deputy Pruitt.

Hubbard was preliminarily charged with burglary, a level 4 felony; resisting, a level 6 felony; battery, a level 6 felony; theft, a class A misdemeanor; and leaving the scene of a property damage accident, a class B misdemeanor.

