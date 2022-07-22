Man charged with following woman from Prairie Meadows casino, robbing her of $18,000 jackpot

Grace Altenhofen, Des Moines Register
An Iowa man is facing multiple charges after authorities said he ran a woman's car off the road and robbed her at gunpoint of thousands of dollars she had won at the Prairie Meadows casino.

According to a criminal complaint, Timothy Spencer of Berwick saw the woman win two jackpots totaling about $18,000 at the Altoona casino, racetrack and hotel in the early hours of July 19.

As the woman left the casino around 3 a.m., security cameras recorded Spencer following her out, according to court documents. She was driving home when two vehicles forced her off the road by two vehicles in the 3400 block of Easton Boulevard in Des Moines around 3:15 a.m.

The court documents allege Spencer struck the driver side window of the woman's car, shattering it, before opening the door and stealing her purse, which held her winnings, at gunpoint.

The woman told Des Moines police that the driver of the second vehicle got out and pounded on her passenger side window. It could not be determined whether police were still seeking the man Thursday night.

Police were able to use the woman's description of Spencer to identify him on the surveillance video and arrested him at the casino Wednesday night.

The court documents said Spencer denied involvement with the robbery in an interview with police.

Spencer has been charged with robbery in the first degree, theft in the first degree, conspiracy to commit forcible felony and going armed with intent, in addition to a controlled substance charges. His bond is set at $60,000 and a preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 1.

Grace Altenhofen is a staff writer for the Des Moines Register. She can be reached at galtenhofen@registermedia.com or on Twitter @gracealtenhofen.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Charges filed in gunpoint robbery of Prairie Meadows casino winner

