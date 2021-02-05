Man charged in Fort Worth violent crime spree involving attempted robbery, kidnapping

A man has been arrested in connection with a violent spree of crime in late December that began with an attempted armed robbery at a southeast Fort Worth convenience store and was followed by a carjacking and attempted kidnapping, police announced on Friday.

Rayford Perry, 51, was identified due to evidence detectives gathered and tips from members of the public, according to Officer Buddy Calzada, a police spokesman. Perry was charged with aggravated robbery, according to jail records. His bail was set at $30,000.

Police circulated widely a surveillance video back in December of the man, in a heavy winter coat and face mask, pointing a handgun at the clerk of a convenience store in the 3800 block of Mansfield Highway. On Friday morning, police shared an additional video with the Star-Telegram, showing a gun fight between the suspect and the clerk that previously wasn’t known to the public.

In the video, the suspect is pacing, holding his gun in the clerk’s direction, when the clerk picks up a handgun concealed behind the counter and fires toward the suspect. The suspect appears to fire toward the clerk as he begins to run toward the door, and the clerk fires a couple more shots. Some items on the counter tumble to the floor, and smoke hangs in the air.

After this robbery attempt, police said, Perry approached a man and his 10-year-old daughter who were inside of a car in the 3700 block of Oakhill Street. He pointed a gun at the man’s head, police said, and ordered them both to get out of the car or he would kill them. He drove away and crashed a short distance later.

This was when police said he went up to a woman who was in a car with her 2-year-old child. He tried to force the woman to get out of the car and leave her child behind, but she was able to escape with the child, police said.

Police shared news of Perry’s arrest on Twitter and Facebook on Friday, adding that “detectives would like to express how grateful they are to the citizens of Fort Worth that helped solve this case.”