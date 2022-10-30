Man charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Naples

A man is facing charges after walking around a Naples car dealership carrying a rifle and wearing a camouflage tarp, according to the Naples Police Department.

Micah Weiss Bennett was arrested on Friday, charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police received a 911 call.

Police said Bennett approached several employees and customers while holding a rifle, which caused mass panic at the Jaguar Naples dealership on U.S. 41. Employees and customers ran from the dealership and said they believed their lives were in danger.

When officers arrived on the scene, they observed Bennett driving out of the dealership in his truck. They conducted a traffic stop at the dealership and Bennett was taken into custody without incident.

An inventory of Bennett’s vehicle yielded 14 handguns, 3 rifles, brass knuckles, a large amount of ammunition, and a bulletproof vest.

Bennett told officers he was being attacked by radiation and made other statements.

Detectives attempted to interview Bennett, but he indicated people were following him and declined to be interviewed further.

Bennett’s mother was contacted and advised them that her son was diagnosed as bipolar and was previously placed into protective custody under the state's Baker Act, according to police.

He traveled from Pierson, Florida to visit his aunt in Fort Myers but it’s unknown why he went to the car dealership.

The investigation is ongoing.

Luis Zambrano is a Watchdog/Cape Coral reporter for The News-Press and the Naples Daily News. You can reach Luis at Lzambrano@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @Lz2official.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Naples police arrest armed suspect outside of car dealership