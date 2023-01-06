An Over-the-Rhine man was arrested Thursday and charged in four separate arson incidents that all occurred in a single night last month.

Ayinde Anderson, 24, faced multiple charges of aggravated arson.

In court documents, investigators gave details about each of the offenses that took place on Dec. 4.

Anderson used a lighter and propane grill to start a fire in a detached garage in Bond Hill.

He set multiple fires in the basement in of a four-unit apartment building in Roselawn.

In Norwood, he started a fire inside a silver BMW and the garage in which it was parked.

He put paper into the gas tank of a Ford Focus and set it on fire at a different location in Norwood.

On the day after the fires, Anderson was due in court on unrelated charges of unauthorized use of property, criminal trespassing and theft. Police said he stole from Woody's Bar and the Red Bank Road Walmart.

On Dec. 5, he was sentenced in that case. Judge Janaya Trotter Bratton sentenced him to a suspended jail sentence and a year of probation. He has additional pending charges related to spitting on an officer and assaulting a woman.

Anderson was scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, but it was postponed until Saturday. No information about his lawyer was available at the time of this report.

Anderson is currently being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man charged in four separate arsons in a single night