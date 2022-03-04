Man charged in four-vehicle crash that killed woman on Illinois 15 in Belleville

A man has been charged in the death of a 35-year-old mother of two who was killed in a four-car collision Sunday on Illinois 15 in Belleville.

Brandon L. Wilson, 36, of Freeburg, was charged with four counts of aggravated driving under the influence, one count of reckless homicide and one count of driving on a revoked license, authorities said.

Wilson was arrested March 2 by Belleville detectives at St. Elizabeth’s hospital in O’Fallon, said Belleville Police Captain Mark Heffernan. Wilson is being held in the St. Clair County Jail where he is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail.

Wilson was the driver of a car that rear-ended a vehicle driven by Ashley N. Dancy, who died in the crash, authorities said. She was pronounced dead at St. Louis University Hospital.

The collision forced Dancy’s car into the intersection at South 74th Street, where it was struck by another vehicle turning into the northbound lane of Illinois 15, authorities said.

Heffernan said detectives and Belleville’s traffic investigators completed their investigation of the crash that led to the charges issued by St. Clair County State’s Attorney Jim Gomric’s office.

The arrest warrant said Wilson was driving a white 2006 Honda Ridgeline and was under the influence when the accident happened.

A passenger in Dancy’s car was critically injured. There was no immediate medical information available on his condition.

A fourth vehicle was damaged by flying debris. Its 70-year-old driver and her 88-year-old passenger sustained non -life threatening injuries and were treated at an area hospital. There was no information available on their medical status.

This was not the first time Wilson had been charged with driving under the influence, charging documents stated. He was charged with driving under the influence on November 20, 2009, and again on August 26, 2017, according to the documents.

This is a developing story and will be updated