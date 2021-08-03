Man charged with fourth DWI

Aug. 3—NORTH MANKATO — A man with three prior DWI convictions allegedly had an alcohol concentration more than three times the legal limit after a report he was yelling inside a vehicle.

Gary Dean Williams, 56, of Le Sueur, was charged with gross misdemeanor DWI Monday in Nicollet County District Court.

A witness reported a man yelling at a woman in the middle of Lake Street in North Mankato around 10:30 p.m. Friday. A responding officer found Williams behind the wheel of a running vehicle parked in the street, according to a court complaint.

A breathalyzer allegedly showed Williams had an alcohol concentration of 0.28.