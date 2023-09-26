Man charged with fraud; 2 Bridgeville homeowners out more than$60,000 combined

Two Bridgeville homeowners are out nearly $65,000, combined, after paying a contractor for work that was never started after more than a year.

Monday, Bridgeville Police Department criminally charged Ryan Blumling with theft and home improvement fraud.

“He has a history of this type of fraudulent behavior,” said Bridgeville Police Chief Chad King.

According to police paperwork, Blumling went to prison for federal fraud charges in 2015 and was ordered to pay $2 million in restitution.

“It seems as though the way he was conducting business is he would go scam to scam, fraud to fraud, utilize monies that he would get off the next victim to pay the previous one. Now it’s caught up to him,” King said.

In Bridgeville, King says Blumling signed contacts with two neighbors on Harding Street last September.

He was supposed to install a fence, and repair a driveway, siding, drainage, and more.

Investigators say he strung the homeowners along, continuously making excuses.

One neighbor paid him $60,000, the other paid him just under $5,000.

“He’s in jail which is good, and there’s also an unfortunate side to it, how are our victims going to get their restitution back?” questioned King.

The homeowners told police they found Blumling through positive online reviews.

King warns you can’t believe everything you see on the internet.

“We can assume that those were probably created by a fake profile and probably done himself,” King said.

Since Blumling was on federal probation, police say he is now back in federal custody.

He has not yet been arraigned on the new charges in Bridgeville.

