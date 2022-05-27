Man charged Friday in a KC homicide faces six other murder cases in Kansas and Missouri

A man accused in six killings across Kansas and Missouri has been charged with murder in a seventh death in Kansas City, prosecutors announced Friday.

Perez D. Reed, 26, was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card in Jackson County Circuit Court.

On November 5, a woman told police she had not spoken to her brother in four days.

Officers responded to an apartment in the 1800 block of Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard and found the body of Stephon Johnson in a closet, charging documents said. The 30 year old had been fatally shot.

Court records said a visitor log at the apartment complex showed Johnson had recently had a visitor — Perez Reed. Another resident said she had seen a man with a crescent tattoo between his eyes visit Johnson several times. Prosecutors said Reed is frequently identified by the distinct tattoo.

Reed was arrested and officers found a debit card issued to Johnson that had been used, prosecutors said, and a bullet found inside Johnson was fired from the gun Reed had when he was arrested.

Reed faces charges in six other homicides, including four killings in the St. Louis area in September and two killings in October in Kansas City, Kansas.

If convicted, he would be considered a serial killer.

Reed is in custody in St. Louis. Jackson County prosecutors recommended that he be held on the additional murder charge with no bond.

A defense attorney was not listed in the Jackson County case as of Friday afternoon.