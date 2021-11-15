Man charged Friday with sexually assaulting a 5-year-old in Jasper County, police say

A Hardeeville man was charged Friday with sexually assaulting a 5-year-old seven years ago.

Vinson Mitchell, 40, of Hardeeville, was arrested on a charge of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to the Jasper County Detention Center jail log. The victim, now 11, reported the assault to their school on Oct. 4, according to Jasper County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Chief Deputy Jeff Crosby said. The incident took place at the victim’s grandmother’s house in Jasper County seven years ago, Crosby said. Mitchell was stopped by police Friday in Hardeeville on an outstanding warrant, according to Crosby.

If convicted of the felony, Mitchell could face up to 10 years in prison, according to the South Carolina Code of Laws. There is no statute of limitations for criminal acts.

An attorney for Mitchell had not been appointed by Monday afternoon, according to the public index. He was still incarcerated at the Jasper County Detention Center.

If you or someone you know has been affected by sexual assault, find help from the National Sexual Assault Hotline at (800) 656-4673.

