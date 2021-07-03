Man charged in Gary-New Duluth stabbing

Jul. 3—A 22-year-old man has been charged with second-degree assault after allegedly stabbing a 37-year-old man on Thursday in Gary-New Duluth.

Daniel Richard Wheless is said to have stabbed Donald Fitzsimmons shortly after 2:15 p.m. Thursday outside Reed's Pine Boarding & Lodging. The victim, who suffered a stab wound to the abdomen and was transported to the hospital, is a resident of the boarding house, while Wheless is not, according to the criminal complaint.

The two men did not know each other, though the victim identified others who knew Wheless, the complaint said. The manager of the building told Wheless not come in.

The manager told police that a short time later, she saw the victim confront Wheless and then a fistfight between the two started shortly before the victim was stabbed.

Police located the suspect on a Duluth Transit Authority bus a couple hours after the incident. Officers found a 4-inch fixed-blade knife in his backpack. Witnesses and the suspect both told police that Wheless threw the first punch. The suspect also said he never saw a weapon on Fitzsimmons.

Wheless's first court appearance was Friday afternoon. He was convicted of fifth-degree assault in State District Court in Duluth in 2019.