Man charged in Gastonia shooting that left 1 seriously hurt, police say

A man was arrested in a shooting that left one person seriously hurt at a Gastonia intersection early Saturday morning, police said.

On Tuesday, Gastonia detectives confirmed Malik Abdur Rahman Prince, 36, has been charged with attempted murder.

The shooting happened at the intersection of East Long Avenue and North Broad Street around 4:30 a.m. Saturday. A 24-year-old man was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He had been shot multiple times, detectives said.

Investigators said he and Prince knew each other. They said the pair was riding in a car together when the shooting happened. There was a woman driving the car but she was not hurt, police said.

Afterward, officers said Prince ran away from the car but was quickly arrested.

On Saturday, a Channel 9 crew at the scene could see a car that had a bullet hole in the window. Police were surveying the area around 5 a.m.

Police said after investigating, they found out the victim was in the front passenger seat and Prince was in the right back seat of the car. While they’re still investigating why, authorities said Prince allegedly pulled out a gun while the car was stopped at the intersection and fired several shots through the victim’s seat, hitting him several times.

Prince is charged with attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill or seriously injure.

He is in jail and being held without bond.

