Man charged after girlfriend shoots him

A man who was shot in Catawba County and airlifted to a hospital now faces several charges, officials said.

PAST ARTICLE: Woman accused of shooting boyfriend in Catawba County

The shooting happened last week at a home along White Eagle Ranch Road south of Hickory.

Deputies charged Brandi Floyd with assault with a deadly weapon after they said she shot her boyfriend, Coty Fender, at her home.

Investigators said warrants have now been issued against Fender for assault on a female, interference with 911 communications, and false imprisonment.

Fender told Channel 9 on Friday that the bullet that struck him ricocheted after it struck a wall.



