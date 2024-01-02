Man charged in girlfriend's shooting death
Prosecutors asked that Tyler Cook, 26, be held on a charge of manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of Sophia Bonfiglio, 26.
Prosecutors asked that Tyler Cook, 26, be held on a charge of manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of Sophia Bonfiglio, 26.
More than 40 founders, investors, engineers and others in the tech industry are today announcing a coalition called Tech for Palestine to build open source projects, tools and data to help others in the industry advocate for the Palestinian people. Hamas’s October 7th attack on Israel led to the deaths of more than 1,100 individuals. The war in the Gaza Strip that followed has seen the displacement of millions of Palestinians and tens of thousands of deaths.
The earliest known version of Disney’s iconic character entered the public domain on Jan. 1 — 95 years after appearing in the 1928 short film “Steamboat Willie.” Prepare for darker versions of Mickey Mouse to follow.
In posts to his social media website, former President Donald Trump offers up new defenses for his actions during and leading up to the riot at the U.S. Capitol Building by his supporters on Jan. 6, 2021.
Franco was reportedly detained after meeting with prosecutors in Santo Domingo.
Michigan will be playing for a national title.
Cancel cable and save money — these streaming wizards let you effortlessly enjoy Netflix, Hulu, HBO and more.
The charging case gives you nearly a full day of listening pleasure. Save $30.
Erase dark circles, puffiness and dryness with this 'little miracle tube,' and save 40%!
Aaron Gordon required 21 stitches to his face and hand after a dog attack.
“I kind of focus and do my own path and everyone has their own way to this league,” Jaquez said. “Mine just happened to take a little bit longer than some others and that’s fine.”
With more than 12,000 five-star reviews, this (literal) powerhouse has a serious army of fans.
For tonight's Cotton Bowl, official "tire artist" Blake McFarland crafted these sculptures of the Missouri and Ohio State mascots from 280 Goodyear tires.
From 12-horsepower people's cars to Group B-spec rally cars, Monaco's official car collection highlights a little bit of everything.
The All-American candidate had led Illinois to a 9-2 record and a No. 11 ranking in the AP Top 25.
LG has announced some new laptops for CES 2024, including updates to the gram line. The Gram Pro is stuffed with Intel Core Ultra chips and GeForce RTX 3050 GPUs and features plenty of AI.
A proper alternative to the over-populated BMW 3 Series, the 128i and 135i were hailed as viable successors to the diminutive two-door 2002 coupe.
Time to say goodbye to your dull blades and ring in the new year with a snazzy new set. Yum-o!
Wander Franco was placed on administrative leave in August after allegations of inappropriate relationships with minors.
A look at the some of the top stories this year
Erase dark circles, puffiness and dryness with this 'little miracle tube.'