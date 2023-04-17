Man charged in Glastonbury burglary

Apr. 17—GLASTONBURY — A man was charged with burglary on Sunday after a resident's dog alerted her of an intruder.

Police say a resident on Williams Street East was awakened by her barking dog at 12:09 a.m. on Sunday. After seeing someone in her home, she locked herself in her bedroom and called 911.

The suspect was gone when officers arrived, police said, but the resident was able to give a description of the burglar.

With the assistance of the state police K9 unit, police located William Vanderpoel, 28, of no certain address, in a nearby area.

Police say Vanderpoel was found in possession of property that was stolen from the resident's home, as well as property stolen from vehicles in the area.

Vanderpoel was charged with first-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, fifth-degree larceny, and sixth-degree larceny. He was being held on $100,000 bond.

Jamila covers Coventry and Tolland for the Journal Inquirer.