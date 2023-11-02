Man charged in Green Bay double-homicide is now accused of assaulting county jail guard

GREEN BAY - The Green Bay man who was charged in February with killing his former girlfriend, and her friend, is now accused of assaulting a corrections officer at the Brown County Jail.

Richard Sotka, 49, faces a charge of battery by a prisoner, a felony. Sotka is due in Brown County Circuit Court Thursday.

The officer was assaulted shortly after 6 a.m. Oct. 12 at the Brown County Jail. He was taken to a Green Bay hospital, treated and released.

Sotka originally had been charged Feb. 1 with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in the Jan. 28 deaths of two women whose bodies were found in a house in the 1600 block of Elkay Lane on Green Bay's east side. The women were identified as Rhonda Cegelski, 58, and Paula O’Connor, 53. Green Bay police said he had been dating one of the women.

Police said Sotka had been under electronic monitoring at the time he was arrested; they said he had cut the monitoring device off his ankle. Officers investigating the killings found the remains of the device along a shoulder of Interstate 41 in Lawrence, south of Green Bay.

After the Green Bay killings, Sotka fled to Mississippi County, Arkansas. He was arrested on Jan. 29 and extradited from Arkansas by Brown County authorities following a hearing.

SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Our subscribers make this coverage possible. Click to see the Green Bay Press Gazette's special offers at greenbaypressgazette.com/subscribe and download our app on the App Store or Google Play.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Man facing charges of killing 2 people also accused of assaulting guard