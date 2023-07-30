Man charged with Gross Sexual Imposition in Dayton

A man has been charged with Gross Sexual Imposition in Dayton Municipal Court.

Carlos Torres Castillo, 29, of Dayton, is accused of touching someone known to him inappropriately, according to an affidavit statement of facts.

The victim is accusing him of them under their clothes at the 4800 block of Celtic Drive.

The incident is alleged to have happened in early July, the affidavit statement of facts said.

Torres Castillo is currently in custody at the Montgomery County Jail with no bond, according to online jail records.

His next scheduled court appearance is scheduled for Monday at 1:30 p.m.