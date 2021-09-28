Man charged with gun, drugs

Sep. 28—RUSSELL — A Raceland man was busted last week after officers found 62 grams of heroin and meth and a gun on him at a traffic stop, according to court records.

Blake J. Laudahl, 33, was stopped Sept. 20 at the Tractor Supply parking lot on Diederich Boulevard after Russell patrol officers received information from the FADE Task Force that Laudahl had drugs and a gun on him, according to a criminal citation.

Upon running his information in the system, police discovered Laudahl had a suspended license due to DUI and an active warrant for his arrest, records show.

During a search of his persons, police turned up a meth-heroin mix in two bags, which weighed in at 62 grams, records show. Officers also found a .40 caliber pistol in his waistband, which is illegal since Laudahl is a convicted felon, the citation noted.

A little more than $100 in cash, digital scales and syringes were also found at the scene, records show.

Laudahl was charged with first-offense meth trafficking, first-offense heroin trafficking, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and driving on a suspended license due to DUI, first offense.

