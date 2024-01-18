Man charged after gun goes off during an event at a Gastonia community center







A 45-year-old man has been charged after his concealed firearm discharged during an event at a community center in Gastonia Wednesday night.

Wallace Verlee Montgomery Jr. was charged with a misdemeanor weapons violation after his concealed firearm allegedly went off inside the Erwin Center, located at 913 Pryor Street, a Gastonia Police Department incident report said.

There were no injuries reported, but Montgomery Jr.’s weapon caused $200 worth of damage to the community center’s floor.

Authorities confirmed there was an event at the community center at the time of the incident, but were unclear on what that event was.