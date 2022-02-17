Man charged, gun recovered in Erie shooting that wounded 31-year-old woman Wednesday

Erie police have charged a city man with shooting a woman during a confrontation at an eastside apartment on Wednesday afternoon.

Luis Gonzalez, 33, is accused of shooting a 31-year-old woman in the lower right abdomen area in a shooting that was reported on Wednesday at about 1:20 p.m. in the 1800 block of Buffalo Road.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment. Information on her condition was unavailable Thursday.

Officers who responded to the shooting learned from a witness that the shooting victim and the suspect were in an apartment. Police also learned from a witness that the witness was on the phone with the victim, and during the call, Gonzalez threatened to shoot and kill the witness if she came to the apartment, officers wrote in the criminal complaint filed against Gonzalez.

Police obtained a search warrant for the apartment and found a gun in a trash bag by the front stoop, according to information in the complaint. Officers wrote that the gun had no serial number.

Officers also reviewed surveillance video that assisted in the investigation, Erie police Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said.

Erie 5th Ward District Judge Paul Bizzarro set bond at $250,000 after arraigning Gonzalez Wednesday night on charges including felony counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm prohibited and possession of a firearm with an altered manufacturer number.

