Man charged in gun threat, attempt to run man over

Dec. 2—LEHILLIER — A young man pointed a gun at one man he knows and tried to run over another with his pickup outside a LeHillier residence, charges say.

Wesley Hunter Wooley, 19, of Le Sueur, was charged with two felony counts of assault with a dangerous weapon Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court.

Wooley reportedly came to the residence Wednesday evening upset because he believed his girlfriend was cheating on him with one of the residents.

Two people said they met Wooley outside while he was in his pickup. Wooley grabbed a shotgun and pointed it at the face of one of the men, a court complaint said. The man said he wrestled the gun away.

The other man then grabbed Wooley's steering wheel trying to stop him from leaving. The pickup then crashed into a tree, reversed and got close to the man who had grabbed the steering wheel. That man and a witness both told authorities they believed Wooley had tried to run over the man.

Wooley left but was later located and arrested.

The shotgun was recovered at the scene and it was loaded with a shell in the chamber.