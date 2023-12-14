Man charged in Halloween night killing in Covington; victim's body found days later

A Northern Kentucky man was arrested and is now facing charges in connection with a Halloween night killing in Covington.

Keith Newland, 27, was arrested Wednesday night and charged with murder in connection with the 55-year-old Jerry Haddix, Covington police said in a news release.

Haddix's body wasn't discovered until the morning of Nov. 4 when police were called to the 300 block of West Seventh Street for a report of a corpse found in Covington's Mainstrasse neighborhood.

Investigators said Haddix's body had undergone significant decomposition and he suffered injuries, including broken vertebrae, ribs and hyoid bone − a small U-shaped bone situated in the midline of the neck.

Newland was identified as a suspect after he disclosed details about Haddix's death that only someone present for the incident would know, police said.

Investigators later obtained information that the killing happened on Halloween, Oct. 31.

On the night of the killing, surveillance footage showed a person wearing a red zip-up sweatshirt, black pants and gym shoes near Haddix's home, according to a criminal citation. When Newland was picked up by police in Newport on Wednesday, he was wearing the same outfit.

Court records show Newland is next expected to appear in court Dec. 20 for a preliminary hearing. He's currently being held at the Kenton County Detention Center.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the Covington Police Department at 859-292-2234 or CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man arrested, charged in Covington murder on Halloween night