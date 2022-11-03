Man charged in Halloween shooting that left 1 dead, 6 injured in Kansas City, Kansas

A suspect was charged in Wyandotte County District Court Thursday afternoon in the Halloween night shooting that left one teen dead and six other people injured in Kansas City, Kansas.

Daijon Estell, 22, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 17-year-old Katron Harris.

Estell was also charged with one count of aggravated assault, eight counts of child endangerment and two counts of aggravated child endangerment.

According to police, officers responded to a residence in the 1600 block of South 50th Street that evening, where up to 100 teenagers, many ages 14 to 16, were gathered.

The department later announced there were searching for four to six suspects and had detained a dark-colored SUV possibly related to the incident.

Police have not released any information regarding other suspects.