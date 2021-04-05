Man charged with Hamilton murder says he has alibi for that night

Lauren Pack, Journal-News, Hamilton, Ohio
·2 min read

Apr. 5—A man charged with a fatal shooting last summer in Hamilton says he was in Hamilton County at the time of the murder.

Cameron Treitay Kidd Wilson, 21, of Harrison, was indicted and taken into custody in January at his Hamilton County residence on charges of murder and felonious assault for the slaying of Darrian K. Shamel on June 2.

Wilson's trial was originally scheduled for later this month, but Butler County Common Pleas Judge Jennifer McElfresh continued it until July 6 on Thursday. He is being held in the Butler County Jail in lieu of $1 million bond.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Charlton about 12:15 a.m. on June 2 and found Shamel had been shot. Shamel, 22, was transported to Fort Hamilton Hospital, where he died.

The Butler County Coroner's Office said Shamel died of gunshot wounds.

Defense attorney Mary Martin filed a notice of alibi on Wilson's behalf stating his whereabouts at the time prosecutors and police say Wilson was shot and killed.

In the motion, Wilson said that at the time of the Shamel's slaying, he was at his home on Branch Court in Harrison with his brother, then a friend's residence in Cincinnati, then back at his home with his brother after a stop on Robben Lane in Cincinnati.

In the shooting incident, a woman placed a 911 call and said an intruder had shot her son.

"Someone just barged in and shot my son," the caller said. "I need an ambulance right away."

When the dispatcher asked if he was conscious, the woman answered, "he is still breathing. He is gasping."

As the dispatcher gathered information for police and paramedics on their way, the mother said while crying, "Darrian? Ma'am he is gone. He's gone."

