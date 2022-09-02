Man charged in Hampton hit-and-run that killed 60-year-old woman in March

A 44-year-old man was arrested in connection with a March hit-and-run that killed a woman as she was crossing North King Road, Hampton police announced Friday.

Anthony Garrett, of Hampton, is facing charges of involuntary manslaughter and felony hit and run in the death of 60-year-old Cynthia Barlow, who was fatally struck by two vehicles March 7.

Hampton officers were called to the scene just after 7 p.m. in the 900 block of North King Street. Barlow was found in the roadway. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Garrett is accused of striking Barlow with his vehicle as she attempted to cross the street and then fleeing the scene of the crash.

Shortly after Barlow was initially struck, a second vehicle hit Barlow. The second driver remained on scene and cooperated with police. Charges are not being brought against the second driver, police spokesperson Sgt. Ashley Jenrette confirmed.

Garrett is also facing charges of obstruction of justice, driving without a license, and no insurance in connection with the case. He is being held at the Hampton City Jail.

Caitlyn Burchett, 727-267-6059, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com