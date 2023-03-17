Man charged with harassment and assault after touching family at Pike Place

A man was charged with harassment and assault after touching a family at Pike Place Market, the King County Prosecutor’s Office said on Thursday.

Around 1:14 p.m. on Saturday, officers went to a report of an assault at Pike Pike Place Market, said the Seattle Police Department.

When they got there, officers were told that a man followed a family around the market and began to touch the man, woman, and their children.

While being taken into custody, the man assaulted the Pike Place security guards.

The man also tried to kick an officer.

While being evaluated by the Fire Department, the man spat on SFD personnel.

The man was transported to Harborview.

On Thursday, he was charged with harassment and assault and remains in the King County Jail.