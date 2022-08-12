Man charged in Harlingen shooting

Aug. 11—HARLINGEN — A 26-year-old Harlingen man is facing a charge of aggravated assault stemming from a shooting that left a man with multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Judge Javier Gonzalez on Thursday ordered Edgar Herrera Trejo held in the city jail on $400,000 bond after charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

The charge stems from a 5 a.m. Tuesday shooting in the 300 block of West Lee Avenue in which Trejo is accused of shooting a man who suffered "multiple gunshot wounds," a police press release states, adding officers later arrested Trejo at his home.

The victim, whose name police declined to disclose, remains hospitalized in "critical condition," Officer Orlando Gonzalez, a spokesman with the Harlingen police department, said.