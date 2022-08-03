Man charged with hate crime for attacking Asian woman with box cutter in New York City, police say

Chantal Da Silva
·2 min read

A 30-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault as a hate crime on Tuesday after allegedly attacking an Asian woman with a box cutter in Times Square, police said.

Anthony Evans, of Manhattan, was apprehended Tuesday night over what the New York City Police Department described as an unprovoked attack on the 59-year-old victim.

In addition to the hate crime charge, Evans was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the attack, which unfolded at around 10 a.m. Sunday, police said.

It was not immediately clear if Evans has an attorney.

Police have charged a man with assault as a hate crime after allegedly slashing an Asian woman with a box cutter, seen here in surveillance footage. (NYPD)
Police have charged a man with assault as a hate crime after allegedly slashing an Asian woman with a box cutter, seen here in surveillance footage. (NYPD)

The NYPD had released Evans' name prior to his arrest after asking the public for help identifying the suspect seen in surveillance video ambushing the woman from behind, before slashing her right hand with a box cutter.

The victim, who has not been publicly identified, had been pulling a cart and minding her own business when she was attacked, police said.

The woman was taken to Bellevue Hospital and was subsequently released. She was expected to recover from her injuries.

Police had said as recently as Monday that they were not investigating the case as a hate crime, NBC New York reported.

It was not clear what prompted the hate crime charge on Tuesday.

It comes as an analysis of hate crime data published earlier this year by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism found that anti-Asian hate crimes increased by 339% last year compared with the year prior, with cities including New York City, San Francisco and Los Angeles surpassing record numbers in 2020.

The increase was part of an overall 11% rise in suspected hate crimes reported to police in a dozen of the largest cities in the U.S. The report found that Black Americans remained the most targeted group in most cities.

Recommended Stories

  • Suspect arrested in unprovoked Times Square slashing

    Hate crime charges have been filed against a man accused of slashing an Asian woman in an unprovoked attack.

  • NYC career criminal arrested, charged with hate crime for slashing Asian woman

    A man accused of slashing a 59-year-old Asian woman in New York City’s Times Square on Sunday morning has been arrested and charged with a hate crime. Anthony Evans, 30, has reportedly been nabbed more than 30 times in the past for various crimes, including robbery, weapon possession and turnstile jumping. WANTED for ASSAULT: On 7/31/22 at 10 AM, near 7th Avenue and West 42 Street in Manhattan, a 59-year-old woman was approached by the suspect who slashed her right hand with a box cutter in an unprovoked attack.

  • Greyhound kennel owner sentenced to 15 months for illegally selling performance-enhancing drugs

    Iowa kennel owner Jon Stidham sold more than $500,000 worth of mislabled or unprescribed drugs to other greyhound breeders, prosecutors said.

  • Electronic tattoos could help monitor your health

    STORY: South Korean researchers want to use wearable ink to monitor your vital signsLOCATOR: Daejeon, South Korea[Steve Park, Materials Science and Engineering Professor / Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology]“This is 'e-tattoo', which we have recently developed. This is made with liquid metal and combined with carbon nanotubes. With this technology we can measure various types of signals coming from the body. For instance, we can measure an ECG (electrocardiogram) or biomarkers in sweat, and also we can use it as heater for physical therapy treatments.”The ink effectively works by creating an electric circuit on the skinPark calls the ink 'biocompatible' which means it does not harm living tissue“Compared to previous devices which are patch type, we can apply it directly to the skin. So, therefore it's much more comfortable to the user. Also when you're eliminating it from your skin you just have to use soap to wash it off, whereas in the other case the removal is a little bit uncomfortable to the user."The tech is still in its early phasesbut Park's team hopes that it can offer a personalized, non-intrusive wayfor individuals and doctors to monitor health conditions

  • Air traffic controllers say co-pilot 'jumped' from plane: 911 call

    A 911 call made by air traffic controllers suggests that a co-pilot who died after exiting a plane during a mid-flight emergency last week may have jumped.

  • Gainesville surgeon charged with sexually assaulting woman, underage girl

    Dr. Michael Hart Lebow is a vascular surgeon in Hall County.

  • Dev Patel: Actor breaks up knife fight in Australia

    The Slumdog Millionaire star successfully broke up an altercation in Adelaide on Monday.

  • Man accused of sexually harassing women in Lower Queen Anne arrested

    A man accused of exposing himself to women in the Lower Queen Ann﻿e neighborhood last month has been arrested.

  • How Rich Are Tom Brady and These Other Big-Name Athletes?

    As Tom Brady turns the clock on another year - the seemingly ageless quarterback turns 45 on Aug. 3 - he continues to add more to his bank account, too. Check Out: The Best Southern Cities To Retire...

  • Photographer rescues puppy that emerged from burned California home

    A photographer capturing the damage caused by wildfires near Klamath River, California, ended up on a mission to help a 4-month-old puppy that emerged from debris of a home burned to the ground. The dog did not appear to have any injuries and was taken to a local shelter.

  • Big Trouble in Little Loving County, Texas

    MENTONE, Texas — In America’s least populated county, the rusting ruins of houses, oil drilling operations and an old gas station interrupt the sun-blanched landscape. A hand-painted wood sign still promises good food at “Chuck’s Wagon” to drivers along State Road 302, though the proprietor died months ago and the wagon is gone. Apart from the brick courthouse, the convenience store packed with off-shift oil-field workers and the lone sit-down restaurant where you’re liable to see the sheriff at

  • Fletcher's leadoff homer propels Angels to 3-1 win over A's

    David Fletcher's return to the lineup has been timely for the Los Angeles Angels. The second baseman provided a leadoff homer in Tuesday night's 3-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics and has a hit in all four games he has played in since coming off the injured list. “I've had a couple bumps in the road, but I feel alright,” said Fletcher, who missed 69 games due to a left hip strain.

  • AG Eric Schmitt wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Missouri

    Eric Schmitt emerged the victor from a packed primary field in the Show-Me State that included former Gov. Eric Greitens and U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler.

  • EXCLUSIVE: 70-year-old woman beaten, kicked by 4 attackers in SF

    Video shows Mrs. Ren being kicked squarely in the face. When she tries to hide in the hallway and she is unable to close the door - the suspects then return to takes her keys, taking turns assaulting the senior.

  • You'll Be All Shook Up Over Kaia Gerber's Surprise Cameo in Austin Butler's Steamy Photo Shoot

    Austin Butler’s new VMAN cover story features a hidden inclusion of his girlfriend Kaia Gerber. See the photo below.

  • Dodge Isn’t Ditching Hemi V8s Yet

    The Challenger and Charger are also supposed to live on…

  • Beyoncé Removes Kelis Sample From New Song After Singer Calls Her Out

    Mason Poole/A.M.P.A.S. via GettyAfter publicly shaming Beyoncé and labeling her a thief, Kelis looks like she’s getting her wish to disappear from Bey’s new album, Renaissance, for good.Beyoncé appears to have removed a sample of Kelis’ 2003 hit “Milkshake” from her new song “Energy” after Kelis ripped the superstar to shreds last week for using her music without her permission.On the original “Energy” track, Kelis’ famous lines from “Milkshake”—“La-la, la-la, la”—are heard toward the end of the

  • Chips Act passage presents multi-billion-dollar boon to DFW semiconductor projects, but competition will be fierce

    Large-scale economic development projects in North and Central Texas stand to gain consequential momentum and significant federal funding under a $52 billion incentives package to bolster semiconductor manufacturing and research. But competition for the funds will be fierce.

  • Video captures beating of woman in Hollywood parking garage

    Footage from early Friday morning showed one of two suspects kicking the woman in the head while she lay in the ground. On Instagram, a woman who identified herself as the victim said she did not know the attackers and that they robbed her.

  • Elderly San Francisco Asian woman brutally beaten by 4 juveniles in apartment complex

    Four juveniles carried out a brutal assault against an elderly Asian woman in San Francisco in broad daylight, delivering kicks to the head as the woman tried to escape.