Man charged with hate crime in 'incel' plot to shoot sorority women

A 23-year-old Ohio man was arrested and charged with a hate crime Wednesday after he allegedly planned to shoot university sorority members, the Justice Department announced.

Tres Genco, a self-described "involuntary celibate" or "incel," purchased weapons and illegally obtained a machine gun as part of his plan to perpetrate the mass shooting of sororities at an Ohio university, according to court documents.

Incels are part of "an online community of predominantly men who harbor anger towards women" who "seek to commit violence in support of their belief that women unjustly deny them sexual or romantic attention to which they believe they are entitled," the Justice Department explained in a news release.

A federal grand jury indictment alleged Genco had online profiles from July 2019 through mid-March 2020 on an incel website, posting about interactions involving women, court documents allege.

In one post, Genco said he sprayed “some foids and couples” with a water gun filled with orange juice. “Foids” refers to “femoids,” a term incels use for women, according to the Justice Department.

Genco allegedly said in the post the incident was "extremely empowering" and compared it to Elliot Rodger, who similarly sprayed women with orange juice before murdering six people outside a sorority at the University of California, Santa Barbara.

The defendant also surveilled an Ohio university, which was not immediately identified by the Justice Department, on Jan. 15, 2020, and searched online “how to plan a shooting crime” and “when does preparing for a crime become attempt?” He also purchased multiple weapons and pieces of equipment, including tactical gloves, a bulletproof vest, a bowie knife, two Glock 17 magazines, and a 9mm Glock 17 clip, court documents said.

Genco, who attended Army Basic Training at Fort Benning in 2019, wrote a manifesto detailing a plan to kill 3,000 people and another document in January 2020 that he signed, "Your hopeful friend and murderer,” according to court documents.

Police officers responded to his residence on March 12, 2020, and discovered firearms, including one with a bump stock attached, loaded magazines, body armor, and ammunition.

The indictment charged Genco with one count of attempting to commit a hate crime against women, for which he could face life in prison if convicted. For the count of illegally possessing a machine gun, he could be sentenced to up to 10 years.

