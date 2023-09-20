Man charged with hate crime for sledgehammer attack on Seattle’s Wing Luke Museum

[Source]

The man who smashed the windows of Seattle's Wing Luke Museum of the Asian Pacific American Experience with a sledgehammer last week is now facing two felony charges.

Latest update: On Monday, the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office (KCPAO) charged Craig Milne, 76, with a hate crime and first-degree malicious mischief for causing over $100,000 in damage to the Wing Luke Museum last week.

What happened: Milne smashed nine windows of the historic museum in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District while a tour was in progress on Thursday evening. Despite several 911 calls, police response was reportedly delayed by almost one hour.

Blaming Chinese people: During his arrest, police noted that Milne said, “Chinese people have ruined my life" and “The Chinese have tortured and tormented me for 14 years. I don’t regret anything I did here.”

He also “continued making racially biased statements and expressed no remorse,” according to charging documents.

The aftermath: Milne was booked for a hate crime offense, with his bail set at $30,000 following his first court appearance on Friday.

The museum announced on Facebook that it would be closing its doors on Monday to "allow for continued sensemaking” of what happened and to “conduct a comprehensive assessment of the damages.”

What prosecutors are saying: In a statement, prosecutors condemned Milne's actions, writing, "The blatant racist motivations behind the defendant’s actions, the extreme nature of this property destruction, the disregard for individuals who were inside the building, and the lack of remorse gives the State significant community safety concerns."

Past crime: Milne was previously charged with fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest for an October 2013 incident in which he repeatedly punched an Asian man inside a locker room at Spartan Recreation Center in Shoreline, Washington. He also allegedly hurled racial slurs at an Asian officer during his arrest.

His charges were eventually dropped "under unknown circumstances" in 2015.

