Man charged with hate crime after threatening to ‘get rid of all you Jews,’ accosts man

A Brooklyn man has been slapped with a hate crime charge after he took a swing at an orthodox Jewish man and threatened to “get rid of all you Jews,” police said Sunday.

Orlando Cruz, 60, randomly approached the 18-year-old victim on Park Ave. near Spencer St. in Bedford-Stuyvesant May 26, cops said.

Cruz allegedly muttered he was “going to get rid of all you Jews” before he attempted to hit the man, but missed.

Cruz was arrested and charged with assault as a hate crime and aggravated harassment.

He lives about a mile from where he accosted the man, cops said.