Man charged with hate crime for threatening to shoot Jewish teen in Queens

A man accused of harassing and threatening a Jewish teen in Queens last year has been arrested and hit with hate crime charges, police said Thursday.

Eli Irby, 23, was charged with menacing as a hate crime and aggravated harassment for the Oct. 20 attack, according to cops.

The 19-year-old victim was at a strip mall on 26th Ave. in Bay Terrace when Irby approached him around 9 p.m., police said.

He barked hateful rhetoric at the victim and threatened to shoot him.

After the violent outburst, Irby took off without hurting the man.

His arraignment in Queens Criminal Court was pending Thursday evening.