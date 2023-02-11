Man charged with hate crime, woman charged with assault after stabbing man in University District

King County prosecutors charged a man and woman this week for stabbing a man in Seattle’s University District late last month.

Jimmie Shawn Patrick, 29, and Crystal Gibson were each charged with first-degree assault for the stabbing of Tony Yun on Jan. 31. Patrick, who is white, was also charged with a hate crime for the incident.

According to court records, Yun was sitting in the passenger seat of a van parked in an alley when Patrick demanded that he move the van. Patrick started using anti-Asian derogatory terms, like telling Yun to “get out of my country,” and referring to himself as a “skinhead.”

When Yun stepped out of his van, Patrick threw rocks at him, put his arm around his neck, and started stabbing him on the right side of his chest, according to court documents.

While Patrick was stabbing Yun, Gibson grabbed Yun’s waist and pinned his arm down. She then told Patrick to run and held Yun down as Patrick got away.

Medics with the Seattle Fire Department responded to the scene and transported Yun to Harborview Medical Center, where he received treatment for his injuries.

Patrick remains in jail on $500,000 bail, while Gibson is being held on $100,000 bail.

According to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, King County prosecutors have charged 260 hate crimes between 2018 and this week, with the most common hate crimes involving anti-race/ethnicity.