Man charged with hate crimes for Chicago synagogue graffiti

CHICAGO (AP) — A man was charged Tuesday with hate crimes for vandalism and antisemitic graffiti, including swastikas, at a synagogue and affiliated Jewish school in Chicago.

Shahid Hussain, 39, of suburban Niles, faces a total of eight felony counts — two each of a hate crime against a church or synagogue, a hate crime against a school, defacing a school and criminal damage of a school.

The vandalism occurred Sunday at the FREE Synagogue and Hanna Sacks Bais Yaakov High School.

It wasn’t clear whether Hussain had a lawyer who might comment on his behalf.