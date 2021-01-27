Man Charged With Hate Crimes After Kicking, Spewing Racial Slurs at Asian Woman in Portland

Carl Samson

A man in Portland, Oregon has been charged with bias crimes after allegedly kicking and racially attacking an Asian American woman last week. The incident, which left the victim with “some trouble walking,” occurred on a TriMet bus in the area of Southeast 52nd Avenue and Foster Road at 5:45 p.m. on Jan. 22. Peter Eschright, 39, allegedly kicked the victim on both shins as he walked by, according to KPTV. Eschright also allegedly used racial slurs during the encounter, mentioning the coronavirus in regards to the victim’s race and skin color. The victim, who was commuting with her son, did not need to go to an emergency room but had some difficulty walking after the incident. Multnomah County police officers quickly arrested Eschright. However, he was later released to Multnomah County Pretrial Release Services. Eschright has been charged with two counts of first-degree bias crime and one count of fourth-degree felony assault, according to KATU. His bias crimes will be reviewed by the Violent Crimes Unit. Feature Image via Multnomah County Sheriff's Office

