Man charged with hate crimes for vandalizing Queens church

A man accused of smashing the windows of a Queens church with a stick has been arrested and charged with hate crimes, police said Sunday.

Tonnie Smith, 32, was taken into custody Sunday and charged with criminal mischief as a hate crime and aggravated harassment as a hate crime, cops said.

Smith allegedly stormed up to the Community Church of Christ on 108th Ave. near 167th St. in Jamaica March 8 and shattered multiple windows.

He was caught on surveillance camera repeatedly smacking the front of the church with a 2-foot long piece of wood, destroying a front window frame near the main entrance and another by a handicap-access ramp, cops said.

After the bizarre meltdown, he ran off.

Smith lives just a couple of blocks from the church, police said.

His arraignment in Queens Criminal Court was pending late Sunday night.