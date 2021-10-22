Man charged with having 1,500 bags of fentanyl in New London

Oct. 21—New London − A New London man was arrested after police allegedly found 1,500 bags of fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and more than $3,000 in cash in his possession on Wednesday, police said.

Police found Tavarion Brewer, 22, of 19 Franklin St., asleep in his car at a stop sign near Franklin Street and Jay Street in New London about 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to the New London Police Department.

When officers woke him up, he allegedly tried to hide drug paraphernalia from them, police said.

A search found that he had 1,500 bags of fentanyl in his possession, weighing 325 grams, along with a BB gun, drug paraphernalia and $3,357 in cash, police said.

Brewer was charged with possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a drug factory, having a weapon in a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and misuse of registration plates, police said.

He was arraigned in New London Superior Court G.A. 10 on Wednesday and was being held on a $500,000 bond, according to court records.

Brewer has an extensive criminal background, including charges in Groton City for disorderly conduct and allegedly interfering with an emergency call in 2019 and second-degree breach of peace in East Lyme in 2020, according to court records.

He has multiple previous drug-related charges in Groton City, including possession of a narcotic substance in April, sale of a narcotic substance in July and possession of a controlled substance in August.