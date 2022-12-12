Man charged with having, distributing child porn in Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY — A man has been charged with possessing and distributing child pornography in Ottawa County.

According to court documents filed Dec. 6, Matthew James Warne has been charged with distribution of child pornography and attempted distribution of child pornography, as well as possession of child pornography.

Court documents show that, on or about Aug. 27, Warne shared one or more videos of child porn via a link in the Telegram messenger app. Three video files and a photo file are listed as being shared in the indictment.

On or about Aug. 31, court documents said Warne knowingly possessed images and videos of child pornography on a Samsung Galaxy A51 5G. The indictment lists three video files and a photo file on the phone.

The indictment said Warne was previously convicted of felony sexual assault, third-degree, of a minor between the ages of 13 and 15.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Ottawa County man charged with having, distributing child porn