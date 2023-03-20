Man charged with having drugs, firearm in car

Mar. 20—Police said they arrested a Frederick man on Monday after finding drugs and a firearm in his car.

On Monday, Frederick police pulled over a vehicle in the area of Fairview Avenue and Motter Avenue, southwest of Gov. Thomas Johnson High School, after "observing a motor vehicle violation, according to a news release from the police department.

Officers identified the driver as Aaron-Patrick Vincent Williams, 31.

There was no attorney listed for Williams on online court records as of Monday afternoon.

The release did not mention what time officers pulled Williams over, or what the motor vehicle violation was. Frederick police spokeswoman Samantha Long could not be immediately reached for comment on Monday afternoon.

After pulling Williams over, the release said, officers found probable cause to search his vehicle. The release did not clarify the basis for the probable cause.

Officers found 14.3 grams of crack-cocaine, 66 1/2 counterfeit M30 pills, 48 grams of marijuana, two squares of LSD, a digital scale with cocaine residue and a loaded Glock 42 handgun, the release said.

Williams was charged with four counts of possessing controlled dangerous substances that are not marijuana, two counts of possession of controlled dangerous substances with intent to distribute, and seven firearm-related counts, police said.

Williams was being held without bail.

