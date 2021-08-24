Man charged with having drugs and a gun on bridge

Aug. 24—BUFFALO — A Rochester man was arrested on a criminal complaint Wednesday charging him with drug and weapons possession after an encounter on the Peace Bridge in Buffalo.

Luis Amed Colon-Molina, 42, of Rochester, was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking activity. The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison, and a maximum of life.

Federal prosecutors said that Colon-Molina was stopped by CBP officers on August 14, after he made a wrong tum onto the Peace Bridge. After realizing he was heading toward Canada, Colon-Molina turned around and came back to the United States Customs primary inspection lane.

He told the CBP officers that he was following his GPS and made a wrong turn onto the bridge. He also said that he and his wife, who was also in the car, live in Rochester and had come to Buffalo to "eat Puerto Rican food."

When questioned by asked by a Customs & Border Protection officer, Colon-Molina said he did not have any narcotics or weapons in his vehicle..

Officers conducted a random trunk examination and discovered several baggies containing a white powder substance inside a gray fanny pack. During a secondary inspection, Colon-Molina admitted that he had a pocket ­knife in the vehicle but again denied having narcotics or weapons in the car.

During the secondary search, the gray fanny pack was removed from the trunk and officers located the previously discovered baggies, containing a white powder substance, and a digital scale with white powder residue. The powder substance was field tested, resulting in a positive indication for the presence of cocaine.

Officers also found a loaded 9 mm, Polymer 80 handgun in the vehicle's glove box. The gun did not have a serial number and is considered a "Ghost Gun."

A review of Colon-Molina's cell phone led to the discovery of photographs that appeared to be of various other firearms and narcotics.

Colon-Molina is being held, pending a detention hearing.