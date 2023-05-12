Man charged with having loaded handgun in downtown Frederick

May 11—A Frederick man has been charged with carrying a loaded handgun in the downtown area, police said.

Jerrell Isaiah Smith, 27, is facing six counts:

— possessing a firearm while having a felony conviction

— illegal possession of ammunition

— having a loaded handgun

— having a handgun

— disorderly conduct

— illegal possession of a regulated firearm

Frederick police said in a press release that they received a complaint on Sunday afternoon about a weapon in the area of South Market Street and Carroll Creek.

In multiple calls, witnesses said a man was "brandishing a handgun and making threats," the press release said.

An officer saw Smith walking south in the 100 block of North Market Street, thought he was the subject of the complaints and called for other officers. During a patdown search, an officer found a loaded handgun, police said.

Police said in their press release that Smith is not the person about whom they originally received complaints.

"However, due to the matching description and reasonable suspicion, officers conducted a lawful search that led to the discovery of the handgun," the press release said.

Smith called the News-Post after the press release went out to say he was not the person who generated complaints to police. He said a person who called police saw him after he was in custody and confirmed with police that it was not the same person.

Smith also challenged one of the counts against him, saying he has misdemeanor convictions, but no felonies.

Maryland online court records show convictions for Smith of possession of heroin, possession of a controlled substance, resisting or interesting with an arrest, and conspiracy to commit robbery, all misdemeanors.

Asked about Smith's contention, police department spokeswoman Samantha Long said police stand by their account and the charges.

Charging documents say Smith was carrying a Glock 26 handgun, with 17 cartridges, including one in the chamber.

Charging documents say Smith yelled loudly during the arrest, despite being told to stop, which "diverted the time and attention of multiple patrons in the busy area" of the first block of North Market Street.