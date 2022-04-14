Man charged with having relationship with minor

Apr. 13—OTTUMWA — An Ottumwa man has been charged with having a romantic and sexual relationship with a child, and also providing them drugs.

The Ottumwa Police Department arrested Steve Dante Smith, 29, of Ottumwa, on warrants for distribution to person under age 18, enticing a minor, and second-degree sexual abuse.

According to court filings by police, during the months of March and April last year Smith engaged in a romantic relationship with a victim under the age of 13 years old. During that time period, police said Smith had performed an illegal sexual act with the victim, exchanged nude photographs, and had provided them a marijuana cigar.

Police said Smith admitted to the assault in a voluntary interview, and said the sharing of a marijuana cigar was captured on a video on the victim's cell phone.

Smith is in custody with a bond of $35,000 cash only.

