Man charged in head-on crash between car and semi-truck in Kent that killed female passenger

One person is dead following a head-on collision between a car and a semitrailer truck on Lake Street in the area of Harvey Street in Kent late Friday morning, police said.

Police said the driver of the vehicle that struck the semi, 60-year-old Charles G. Mason Jr. of Kent, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, a second-degree felony.

According to a complaint filed in Kent Municipal Court, Mason was driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Kent Municipal Court.

He had pleaded guilty in Summit County to fourth-degree felony OVI in 2014, and had at least two prior OVI convictions in Portage County, according to court records.

Police did not name Mason's female passenger, who died after the crash.

Police said a silver Toyota Camry that Mason was driving westbound on Lake Street drifted over the center line and continued in the wrong lane in the path of the eastbound truck at 11:11 a.m. The truck driver stopped in an attempt to avoid a collision, but the car did not stop and crashed into the truck head-on, police said.

There was significant damage to the Camry, and the passenger suffered severe injuries and was trapped for a period of time, police said.

Kent Fire Department paramedics freed her, and both she and Mason were taken to Summa Akron City Hospital, where she died. Mason reportedly had minor injuries, and the driver of the semi was not seriously injured, said police.

Police said the road was closed for several hours after the crash.

Reporter Jeff Saunders can be reached at jsaunders@recordpub.com.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: One dead in head-on crash between car and semi-truck in Kent Friday