Man charged after high-speed chase with stolen SUV

Apr. 6—GREENVILLE — A Butler man accused of stealing a sport-utility vehicle has been arrested for leading police on a high-speed chase that ended with a crash.

James Russell, 20, was treated for injuries after the March 30 incident that started in Greenville.

Jefferson Township police pursued a vehicle stolen March 30 in Greenville. As the pursuit approached Interstate 80, police notified Shenango Township police, according to the criminal complaint.

The vehicle was a blue Honda CR-V with a white light bar on the roof. The patrolmen from Shenango stationed themselves at mile marker 6 facing the westbound lanes, where they soon saw a speeding vehicle matching the description.

Police activated the emergency lights and sirens in an attempt to stop the vehicle, but the driver, later identified as Russell, did not pull over.

Russell's SUV reached speeds of more than 100 mph, continuing on the interstate for about two miles before heading toward the exit ramp for Interstate 376 eastbound.

Because of his speed, Russell was unable to negotiate the turn. The SUV hit a guard rail and went airborne into the grass median that separated the exit from 376.

The vehicle continued across the entrance ramp to 80 and stopped when it hit an embankment.

Russell was arrested at the scene and police confirmed that he was driving the vehicle that had been reported stolen.

A search of the SUV and Russell turned up a cigarette pack that Russell said contained bars of Xanax.

Russell complained of head and leg pain and asked to be taken to a hospital.

Police accompanied him to Sharon Regional Medical Center. Officers said Russell said he saw the vehicle in the parking lot of Sheetz in Greenville and took it.

Authorities confirmed that Russell possessed two Xanax bars.

Russell was charged March 31 by Jefferson Township police with fleeing or attempting to elude officer, driving without lights to avoid identification or arrest and several summary driving offenses.

Story continues

He was charged March 31 by Shenango Township police with receiving stolen property, fleeing or attempting to elude officer possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence of a controlled substance, and several summary driving offenses.

He was arraigned for both cases March 31 by District Judge Daniel W. Davis, Mercer. The two preliminary hearings are set for April 13 with Davis.

Russell was also charged March 31 by Greenville police with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, criminal mischief and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

He was arraigned March 31 by District Judge Brian Arthur, Greenville, and his preliminary hearing is set for April 12.

Russell was taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty in court.