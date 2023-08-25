Man charged after high-speed police pursuit ends with a BMW crashing into KCK home

A 43-year-old man has been charged in an armed carjacking turned high-speed police chase that ended with a police sergeant’s stolen vehicle crashing through a Kansas City, Kansas, residence.

Van Calvin Callahan of Kansas City, Kansas, was charged in the Western District Court of Missouri with one count of carjacking, one count of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, said Don Ledford, a spokesman for the United States District Court.

On Aug. 22, police were dispatched to East 3rd Street and Grand Boulevard near The City Diner on reports of an armed carjacking just before 11 a.m., according to court documents.

Police allege Callahan had walked behind an elderly man, who authorities believe he did not know, and shouted “I’m going to kill you!” Then, Callahan beat the man over the head with a construction sign, stomped on his chest and poured liquid over him, according to sworn testimony by an officer.

As the man lay on the ground, Callahan allegedly kicked him in the back of the head twice. and threw a plastic cup at his head. The man attempted to pull a firearm from his pocket. He pointed it at Callahan, but the 43-year-old allegedly grabbed it, redirecting it toward the man. Callahan pulled the trigger, only to find the weapon was unloaded, according to court documents.

An off-duty police sergeant flagged down by a Kansas City Area Transportation Authority supervisor attempted to help the elderly man. Callahan then allegedly pointed the firearm at the arriving sergeant and pulled the trigger. No bullets were fired.

The sergeant ran for cover, leaving behind his BMW. Callahan allegedly commandeered the car and fled the scene. Two guns were inside the personal vehicle at the time.

The sergeant provided medical treatment to the elderly man, who suffered lacerations on the back of his head. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

A KCATA driver told the sergeant he witnessed Callahan beat the elderly man over the head with a bottle. Surveillance video from another KCATA vehicle further showed the struggle to grab hold of the man’s gun, according to court documents.

At 12:10 p.m. that afternoon, police located the missing BMW in Kansas. They engaged in a high-speed pursuit. A woman sitting in the passenger seat of the fleeing vehicle jumped outside the car and was taken into custody. She later alleged to police that both her and the driver, Callahan, had used substances before the pursuit.

As the chase continued, the BMW allegedly swerved off the Kansas roadway and struck a Kansas City, Kansas, residence. Callahan fled the scene on foot. A police helicopter followed him and he was brought into custody shortly after.

Authorities placed Callahan in federal custody following his arrest. He will remain there pending a detention hearing on Aug. 29.