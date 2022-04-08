Man charged in High Street shooting incident in Princeton

Apr. 8—PRINCETON — Two Mercer County residents are facing charges including attempted murder and wanton endangerment in connection with a March shooting incident in Princeton.

Christopher Antoine Wilborn, 19, of Princeton was charged with attempt to commit a felony; to wit, first-degree murder; wanton endangerment involving a firearm; and conspiracy to inflict injury to persons or property. Wilborn was arrested in connection with a March 11 shooting incident at the Mount Calvary Baptist Church on High Street, according to a criminal complaint filed by Detective Lieutenant Eric Pugh of the Princeton Police Department.

According to multiple recorded statements from witnesses, Wilborn and two other individuals arrived at the church while two male individuals they were seeking and members of their family was preparing for a funeral, Pugh said in the report. During this time, "the defendants surrounded the church armed with firearms."

While walking to the car, one of the suspects fired an "AK-47 Draco pistol" at family members. Christopher Wilborn, standing in a nearby driveway, also fired, Pugh said. Detectives recovered 23 spent shell casings from Wilborn's position and multiple bullets from the church that had passed through the exterior walls of the sanctuary and were embedded in the far wall. The victims were able to run back into the church's basement while attempting to return fire with a 9-mm handgun and close a steel door before calling 911.

Pugh said in his report that for the purposes of the complaint, one of the victims had been "found by a Mercer County Grand Jury to have lawfully killed a relative to Christopher Wilborn and the undersigned officer believes this to be the motivation for this shooting."

Another person in the case, Dailen Defoe, 19, of Princeton was arrested Tuesday and charged with wanton endangerment, conspiracy and attempt to commit an offense, according to records at the Mercer County Magistrate Clerk's Office. He was later released after posting a $50,000 surety bond. Investigators were still seeking a third suspect Tuesday.

Attempted murder carries a possible term of three to 15 years in prison. Wanton endangerment carries up to a year in jail, and conspiracy to inflict injury to persons or property has a possible term of one to 10 years in prison.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

