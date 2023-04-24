Man charged in Hingham Apple Store crash set to face upgraded murder charges

BROCKTON, Mass. -- The man accused of crashing his car through the glass storefront of the Apple Store in Hingham will be back in front of a judge to answer to upgraded charges.

Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said Bradley Rein, 53, of Hingham, will be arraigned in Plymouth County Superior Court in Brockton Tuesday.

Rein is accused of crashing his Toyota 4 Runner into the store, killing one person and seriously injuring 22 others in November.

Cruz said Rein is now facing upgraded charges, including second-degree murder, motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and 18 counts of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

An SUV crashed into the Apple Store at Derby Street Shops in Hingham, Massachusetts, on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.

These are upgraded from previous charges of reckless homicide by a motor vehicle and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

According to investigators, Rein told police his foot was stuck on the accelerator before the crash.

Many of the victims are also suing Rein, Apple, and the shopping plaza’s owners.

